School superintendent reacts to school bus video

A KPLC viewer video of a school bus driving into a flooded ditch in Iowa made national news last week.

Tonight, Calcasieu Parish Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus is making his first public comments about the incident.

Bruchhaus says with hundreds of buses running every day, individual drivers must decide what to do in bad weather.

"Our driver in the video that blew up on a national basis has an extremely great history of driving here in Calcasieu Parish. She's been a quality driver for a lot of years. She's in the spot at the moment so we'll yield to her judgment in most cases. It's an employee situation at this point and we'll deal with it," Bruchhaus said.

Burchhaus adds that the driver in Iowa wasn't on her usual route, but instead was filling in for another driver because of the flooding.

The superintendent also points out that every Calcasieu Parish student arrived home safely.

