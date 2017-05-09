School superintendent reacts to school bus video - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

School superintendent reacts to school bus video

(Source: Christian Piekos / KPLC) (Source: Christian Piekos / KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA -

A KPLC viewer video of a school bus driving into a flooded ditch in Iowa made national news last week.

Tonight, Calcasieu Parish Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus is making his first public comments about the incident.

Bruchhaus says with hundreds of buses running every day, individual drivers must decide what to do in bad weather.

"Our driver in the video that blew up on a national basis has an extremely great history of driving here in Calcasieu Parish. She's been a quality driver for a lot of years. She's in the spot at the moment so we'll yield to her judgment in most cases. It's an employee situation at this point and we'll deal with it," Bruchhaus said. 

Burchhaus adds that the driver in Iowa wasn't on her usual route, but instead was filling in for another driver because of the flooding.

The superintendent also points out that every Calcasieu Parish student arrived home safely.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Ward 3 Recreation offering dollar swim classes this summer

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:16 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:16:09 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    With summer approaching, many children are eager to get out of school and jump in the pool, but there are still many that don't know how to swim.  "We know that we stay in Southwest Louisiana, and we feel that every kid should at least have the opportunity to learn how to swim," said Ward 3 Recreation's executive director, Kip Texada.  Unfortunately many do not. Texada has spent nine years in his role, and still meets a large number of families who don't know how...

    More >>

    With summer approaching, many children are eager to get out of school and jump in the pool, but there are still many that don't know how to swim.  "We know that we stay in Southwest Louisiana, and we feel that every kid should at least have the opportunity to learn how to swim," said Ward 3 Recreation's executive director, Kip Texada.  Unfortunately many do not. Texada has spent nine years in his role, and still meets a large number of families who don't know how...

    More >>

  • High bacteria levels at three SWLA beaches

    High bacteria levels at three SWLA beaches

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-05-10 02:04:18 GMT
    Three beaches in Southwest Louisiana are under advisories this week because of high bacteria levels. (Source: KPLC)Three beaches in Southwest Louisiana are under advisories this week because of high bacteria levels. (Source: KPLC)

    After big rain events like we saw last week, agricultural run-off can lead to high bacteria levels at recreational beaches. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports three area beaches are under advisories this week.

    More >>

    After big rain events like we saw last week, agricultural run-off can lead to high bacteria levels at recreational beaches. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports three area beaches are under advisories this week.

    More >>

  • Residents on Goos Ferry Road dealing with high water after heavy downpours last week

    Residents on Goos Ferry Road dealing with high water after heavy downpours last week

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 9:22 PM EDT2017-05-10 01:22:02 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Last week's heavy downpours led the Calcasieu River at Old Town Bay to rise, causing high water along Goos Ferry Road and flooding several properties.

    More >>

    Last week's heavy downpours led the Calcasieu River at Old Town Bay to rise, causing high water along Goos Ferry Road and flooding several properties.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly