Ward 3 Recreation offering dollar swim classes this summer

With summer approaching, many children are eager to get out of school and jump in the pool, but there are still many that don't know how to swim. "We know that we stay in Southwest Louisiana, and we feel that every kid should at least have the opportunity to learn how to swim," said Ward 3 Recreation's executive director, Kip Texada. Unfortunately many do not. Texada has spent nine years in his role, and still meets a large number of families who don't know how...More >>
With summer approaching, many children are eager to get out of school and jump in the pool, but there are still many that don't know how to swim. "We know that we stay in Southwest Louisiana, and we feel that every kid should at least have the opportunity to learn how to swim," said Ward 3 Recreation's executive director, Kip Texada. Unfortunately many do not. Texada has spent nine years in his role, and still meets a large number of families who don't know how...More >>
After big rain events like we saw last week, agricultural run-off can lead to high bacteria levels at recreational beaches. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports three area beaches are under advisories this week.More >>
After big rain events like we saw last week, agricultural run-off can lead to high bacteria levels at recreational beaches. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports three area beaches are under advisories this week.More >>
Last week's heavy downpours led the Calcasieu River at Old Town Bay to rise, causing high water along Goos Ferry Road and flooding several properties.More >>
Last week's heavy downpours led the Calcasieu River at Old Town Bay to rise, causing high water along Goos Ferry Road and flooding several properties.More >>
The Ville Platte deputy marshal arrested in Fenton Monday and charged with promoting prostitution has a history that includes allegations of misconduct and a misdemeanor conviction for pulling a gun during a traffic incident in Beaumont, Texas. Arthur Lee Phillips Sr., 50, has also been accused of misconduct while a detective with the Welsh Police Department in 2010. Alfred works as a deputy for the Ville Platte City Marshal's Office and part time for the Chataignier Police Departmen...More >>
The Ville Platte deputy marshal arrested in Fenton Monday and charged with promoting prostitution has a history that includes allegations of misconduct and a misdemeanor conviction for pulling a gun during a traffic incident in Beaumont, Texas. Arthur Lee Phillips Sr., 50, has also been accused of misconduct while a detective with the Welsh Police Department in 2010. Alfred works as a deputy for the Ville Platte City Marshal's Office and part time for the Chataignier Police Departmen...More >>