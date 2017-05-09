Residents on Goos Ferry Road dealing with high water after heavy downpours last week

After big rain events like we saw last week, agricultural run-off can lead to high bacteria levels at recreational beaches. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports three area beaches are under advisories this week.More >>
After big rain events like we saw last week, agricultural run-off can lead to high bacteria levels at recreational beaches. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports three area beaches are under advisories this week.More >>
Last week's heavy downpours led the Calcasieu River at Old Town Bay to rise, causing high water along Goos Ferry Road and flooding several properties.More >>
Last week's heavy downpours led the Calcasieu River at Old Town Bay to rise, causing high water along Goos Ferry Road and flooding several properties.More >>
The Ville Platte deputy marshal arrested in Fenton Monday and charged with promoting prostitution has a history that includes allegations of misconduct and a misdemeanor conviction for pulling a gun during a traffic incident in Beaumont, Texas. Arthur Lee Phillips Sr., 50, has also been accused of misconduct while a detective with the Welsh Police Department in 2010. Alfred works as a deputy for the Ville Platte City Marshal's Office and part time for the Chataignier Police Departmen...More >>
The Ville Platte deputy marshal arrested in Fenton Monday and charged with promoting prostitution has a history that includes allegations of misconduct and a misdemeanor conviction for pulling a gun during a traffic incident in Beaumont, Texas. Arthur Lee Phillips Sr., 50, has also been accused of misconduct while a detective with the Welsh Police Department in 2010. Alfred works as a deputy for the Ville Platte City Marshal's Office and part time for the Chataignier Police Departmen...More >>
If you decided to brave the flood waters that swept the area last week and ended up with a flooded-out car...you're one of many. During last week's flash flooding, drivers began to stall out left and right. Prien Lake Road and surrounding areas looked more like a graveyard filled with unlucky cars, too small to push on. With engine replacement taking time and costing drivers thousands, many are turning to rental vehicles. But you may have to put on the brakes. Enterprise Rent-...More >>
If you decided to brave the flood waters that swept the area last week and ended up with a flooded-out car...you're one of many. During last week's flash flooding, drivers began to stall out left and right. Prien Lake Road and surrounding areas looked more like a graveyard filled with unlucky cars, too small to push on. With engine replacement taking time and costing drivers thousands, many are turning to rental vehicles. But you may have to put on the brakes. Enterprise Rent-...More >>