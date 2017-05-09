Residents on Goos Ferry Road dealing with high water after heavy - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Residents on Goos Ferry Road dealing with high water after heavy downpours last week

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Last week's heavy downpours led the Calcasieu River at Old Town Bay to rise, causing high water along Goos Ferry Road and flooding several properties.

"It kind of just happened," said Dawn Walker, who just moved to the area with her twins three weeks ago to be with her husband.

This isn't Walker's first time dealing with high water. 

"Last August there was a bad flood; we lost everything," said Walker, recalling her few months living in Ascension Parish, after her husband got a job in the area, causing her and her family to move from their home in Mississippi to Louisiana. 

Luckily for Walker, living on Goos Ferry Road is just temporary.

"We're looking for a place," said Walker, who hopes to move to Moss Bluff. 

Some residents chose to evacuate, and others like Carl Lewis decided to stay behind. Many have resorted to boats; but for Lewis, he simply hitches a ride with those who stayed behind and have the means to get around. 

"The ones that can get out, get out," said Lewis. "The ones that can't are stuck here; you can't get in or out."

For the past three decades, Lewis has called Goos Ferry Road home, but said this is the first time the water has lasted as long as it has on their property.

"It goes down in two to three days," he said. "(The water has been here for) six days."

However, Lewis said he won't be leaving Goos Ferry Road anytime soon. 

"That's one of the hazards of living on this beautiful river," he said. "It's great living out here."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • High bacteria levels at three SWLA beaches

    High bacteria levels at three SWLA beaches

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-05-10 02:04:18 GMT
    Three beaches in Southwest Louisiana are under advisories this week because of high bacteria levels. (Source: KPLC)Three beaches in Southwest Louisiana are under advisories this week because of high bacteria levels. (Source: KPLC)

    After big rain events like we saw last week, agricultural run-off can lead to high bacteria levels at recreational beaches. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports three area beaches are under advisories this week.

    More >>

    After big rain events like we saw last week, agricultural run-off can lead to high bacteria levels at recreational beaches. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports three area beaches are under advisories this week.

    More >>

  • Residents on Goos Ferry Road dealing with high water after heavy downpours last week

    Residents on Goos Ferry Road dealing with high water after heavy downpours last week

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 9:22 PM EDT2017-05-10 01:22:02 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Last week's heavy downpours led the Calcasieu River at Old Town Bay to rise, causing high water along Goos Ferry Road and flooding several properties.

    More >>

    Last week's heavy downpours led the Calcasieu River at Old Town Bay to rise, causing high water along Goos Ferry Road and flooding several properties.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Ville Platte deputy marshal arrested for promoting prostitution has history of misconduct allegations

    Ville Platte deputy marshal arrested for promoting prostitution has history of misconduct allegations

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 8:38 PM EDT2017-05-10 00:38:37 GMT
    Arthur Phillips (Source: Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)Arthur Phillips (Source: Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)

    The Ville Platte deputy marshal arrested in Fenton Monday and charged with promoting prostitution has a history that includes allegations of misconduct and a misdemeanor conviction for pulling a gun during a traffic incident in Beaumont, Texas. Arthur Lee Phillips Sr., 50, has also been accused of misconduct while a detective with the Welsh Police Department in 2010. Alfred works as a deputy for the Ville Platte City Marshal's Office and part time for the Chataignier Police Departmen...

    More >>

    The Ville Platte deputy marshal arrested in Fenton Monday and charged with promoting prostitution has a history that includes allegations of misconduct and a misdemeanor conviction for pulling a gun during a traffic incident in Beaumont, Texas. Arthur Lee Phillips Sr., 50, has also been accused of misconduct while a detective with the Welsh Police Department in 2010. Alfred works as a deputy for the Ville Platte City Marshal's Office and part time for the Chataignier Police Departmen...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly