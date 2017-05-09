Boil advisory in place for Elton south of Hwy 190 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Boil advisory in place for Elton south of Hwy 190

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
ELTON, LA (KPLC) -

A boil advisory has been put in place for Elton, for all areas south of Hwy 190, due to a broken line, the East Allen Water Works announced Tuesday, May 9.

The boil advisory is in place until further notice.

