Ville Platte deputy marshal arrested for promoting prostitution has history of misconduct allegations

The Ville Platte deputy marshal arrested in Fenton Monday and charged with promoting prostitution has a history that includes allegations of misconduct and a misdemeanor conviction for pulling a gun during a traffic incident in Beaumont, Texas.

Arthur Lee Phillips Sr., 50, was accused of misconduct while a detective with the Welsh Police Department in 2010.

Alfred works as a deputy for the Ville Platte City Marshal's Office and part time for the Chataignier Police Department.

Phillips is the Chairman of the Fenton Housing Board. Fenton Mayor Eddie Alfred said the board is holding a meeting about Philips Wednesday night.

Phillips worked for the Vinton Police Department, then went to the Jeff Davis Parish in the 1990s, before returning to the Vinton Police Department. Vinton Police Chief Ricky Fox confirms that Phillips was terminated around 2008, but declined to give specifics, citing personnel privacy rules. Since then, he has worked (full time or part time) for the Welsh Police Department, the Basile Police Department and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office.

Phillips was arrested Monday and charged with two felony counts of promoting prostitution. Click HERE for more.

Phillips pleaded no contest in 2008 to a misdemeanor count of deadly conduct for a 2006 incident in Beaumont in which he pulled a gun during a traffic incident. He was sentenced to one year probation and a $1,000 fine.

While a Welsh police detective in 2010, he was accused of sexual battery and assault, using foul language while in the presence of minors and drinking alcohol in his patrol unit. Click HERE for more.

