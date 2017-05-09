Ville Platte deputy marshal arrested for promoting prostitution has history of misconduct allegations

Last week's heavy downpours led to the Calcasieu River at Old Town Bay to rise, causing high water along Goos Ferry Road and flooding several properties.More >>
The Ville Platte deputy marshal arrested in Fenton Monday and charged with promoting prostitution has a history that includes allegations of misconduct and a misdemeanor conviction for pulling a gun during a traffic incident in Beaumont, Texas. Arthur Lee Phillips Sr., 50, has also been accused of misconduct while a detective with the Welsh Police Department in 2010. Alfred works as a deputy for the Ville Platte City Marshal's Office and part time for the Chataignier Police Departmen...More >>
If you decided to brave the flood waters that swept the area last week and ended up with a flooded-out car...you're one of many. During last week's flash flooding, drivers began to stall out left and right. Prien Lake Road and surrounding areas looked more like a graveyard filled with unlucky cars, too small to push on. With engine replacement taking time and costing drivers thousands, many are turning to rental vehicles. But you may have to put on the brakes. Enterprise Rent-...More >>
There has been little change from the forecast yesterday, and that means it will remain warm and humid until the next front arrives Friday. Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 50s north of I-10 to the low 70s at the coast. Once again, patchy fog will be possible overnight in some areas; although it should not be a major problem.More >>
