Ville Platte deputy marshal arrested for promoting prostitution - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Ville Platte deputy marshal arrested for promoting prostitution has history of misconduct allegations

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Arthur Phillips (Source: Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office) Arthur Phillips (Source: Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Ville Platte deputy marshal arrested in Fenton Monday and charged with promoting prostitution has a history that includes allegations of misconduct and a misdemeanor conviction for pulling a gun during a traffic incident in Beaumont, Texas.

Arthur Lee Phillips Sr., 50, was accused of misconduct while a detective with the Welsh Police Department in 2010.

Alfred works as a deputy for the Ville Platte City Marshal's Office and part time for the Chataignier Police Department.

Phillips is the Chairman of the Fenton Housing Board. Fenton Mayor Eddie Alfred said the board is holding a meeting about Philips Wednesday night.

Phillips worked for the Vinton Police Department, then went to the Jeff Davis Parish in the 1990s, before returning to the Vinton Police Department. Vinton Police Chief Ricky Fox confirms that Phillips was terminated around 2008, but declined to give specifics, citing personnel privacy rules. Since then, he has worked (full time or part time) for the Welsh Police Department, the Basile Police Department and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office.

Phillips was arrested Monday and charged with two felony counts of promoting prostitution. Click HERE for more.

Phillips pleaded no contest in 2008 to a misdemeanor count of deadly conduct for a 2006 incident in Beaumont in which he pulled a gun during a traffic incident. He was sentenced to one year probation and a $1,000 fine.

While a Welsh police detective in 2010, he was accused of sexual battery and assault, using foul language while in the presence of minors and drinking alcohol in his patrol unit. Click HERE for more.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Residents on Goos Ferry Road dealing with high water after heavy downpours last week

    Residents on Goos Ferry Road dealing with high water after heavy downpours last week

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 8:05 PM EDT2017-05-10 00:05:27 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    Last week's heavy downpours led to the Calcasieu River at Old Town Bay to rise, causing high water along Goos Ferry Road and flooding several properties.

    More >>

    Last week's heavy downpours led to the Calcasieu River at Old Town Bay to rise, causing high water along Goos Ferry Road and flooding several properties.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Ville Platte deputy marshal arrested for promoting prostitution has history of misconduct allegations

    Ville Platte deputy marshal arrested for promoting prostitution has history of misconduct allegations

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 7:52 PM EDT2017-05-09 23:52:24 GMT
    Arthur Phillips (Source: Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)Arthur Phillips (Source: Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)

    The Ville Platte deputy marshal arrested in Fenton Monday and charged with promoting prostitution has a history that includes allegations of misconduct and a misdemeanor conviction for pulling a gun during a traffic incident in Beaumont, Texas. Arthur Lee Phillips Sr., 50, has also been accused of misconduct while a detective with the Welsh Police Department in 2010. Alfred works as a deputy for the Ville Platte City Marshal's Office and part time for the Chataignier Police Departmen...

    More >>

    The Ville Platte deputy marshal arrested in Fenton Monday and charged with promoting prostitution has a history that includes allegations of misconduct and a misdemeanor conviction for pulling a gun during a traffic incident in Beaumont, Texas. Arthur Lee Phillips Sr., 50, has also been accused of misconduct while a detective with the Welsh Police Department in 2010. Alfred works as a deputy for the Ville Platte City Marshal's Office and part time for the Chataignier Police Departmen...

    More >>

  • Drivers 'flooding' Lake Charles rental car locations

    Drivers 'flooding' Lake Charles rental car locations

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-05-09 23:31:25 GMT

    If you decided to brave the flood waters that swept the area last week and ended up with a flooded-out car...you're one of many. During last week's flash flooding, drivers began to stall out left and right. Prien Lake Road and surrounding areas looked more like a graveyard filled with unlucky cars, too small to push on. With engine replacement taking time and costing drivers thousands, many are turning to rental vehicles. But you may have to put on the brakes. Enterprise Rent-...

    More >>

    If you decided to brave the flood waters that swept the area last week and ended up with a flooded-out car...you're one of many. During last week's flash flooding, drivers began to stall out left and right. Prien Lake Road and surrounding areas looked more like a graveyard filled with unlucky cars, too small to push on. With engine replacement taking time and costing drivers thousands, many are turning to rental vehicles. But you may have to put on the brakes. Enterprise Rent-...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly