Residents on Goos Ferry Road dealing with high water after heavy downpours last week

Last week's heavy downpours led the Calcasieu River at Old Town Bay to rise, causing high water along Goos Ferry Road and flooding several properties.

"It kind of just happened," said Dawn Walker, who just moved to the area with her twins three weeks ago to be with her husband.

This isn't Walker's first time dealing with high water. "Last August there was a bad flood; we lost everything," said Walker, recalling her few months living in Ascension Parish, after her husband got a job in the area, causing her and her family to move from their home in Mississippi to Louisiana. Luckily for Walker, living on Goos Ferry Road is just temporary. "We're looking for a place," said Walker, who hopes to move to Moss Bluff.

Some residents chose to evacuate, and others like Carl Lewis decided to stay behind. Many have resorted to boats; but for Lewis, he simply hitches a ride with those who stayed behind and have the means to get around.

"The ones that can get out, get out," said Lewis. "The ones that can't are stuck here; you can't get in or out."

For the past three decades, Lewis has called Goos Ferry Road home, but said this is the first time the water has lasted as long as it has on their property.

"It goes down in two to three days," he said. "(The water has been here for) six days."

However, Lewis said he won't be leaving Goos Ferry Road anytime soon.

"That's one of the hazards of living on this beautiful river," he said. "It's great living out here."