FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid weather continues, rain possible again Friday

There has been little change from the forecast yesterday, and that means it will remain warm and humid until the next front arrives Friday.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 50s north of I-10 to the low 70s at the coast. Once again, patchy fog will be possible overnight in some areas; although it should not be a major problem.

We will likely see a few more clouds Wednesday, but the chance of rain is less than 10%. And it will remain warm with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s.

The next storm system will arrive from the west by the end of the week and it will bring a chance of rain back to Southwest Louisiana. It will begin to impact us late Thursday and will likely cause some isolated showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. The system crosses over our area on Friday and that will keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast. The system is likely to pass farther north and that should keep the best chance of rain out of Southwest Louisiana. Rain chances will be 20% on Thursday and 40% on Friday.

A cold front will pass through late Friday or early Saturday, but it will not bring any cooler weather. However, we should see a drop in humidity levels for the weekend! Drier air heats up quicker and that means afternoon highs may reach the mid to possibly upper 80s! Morning lows will be slightly cooler with most areas in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

The humidity will return next week and the next system will reach us by the middle of next week.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.