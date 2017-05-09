Ville Platte deputy marshal arrested for promoting prostitution - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Ville Platte deputy marshal arrested for promoting prostitution previously ran for office in Calcasieu

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Arthur Phillips (Source: Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office) Arthur Phillips (Source: Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A Ville Platte city deputy marshal is accused of promoting prostitution by ordering a woman to perform sexual acts with other people for pay.

Arthur Lee Phillips, 50, of Fenton, is charged with two counts of promoting prostitution. Bond was set at $10,000.

Phillips, who was previously employed as a Vinton police officer, ran for Vinton police chief in 2013 and for Calcasieu Region 8, Ward 7 constable in 2014. Phillips lost both elections.

Phillips was arrested Monday, May 8, following the prostitution arrest of a woman on Saturday, May 6.

Phillips picked up the woman in Ville Platte in his unmarked Ville Platte City Marshal vehicle on Friday, May 5, and brought her to his home in Fenton, where they had consensual sex, said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office spokesman.

"Later, Friday evening Phillips took the female to another location in Fenton to offer her up for sex with another person," Ivey said. "She was ordered to perform sex acts with two individuals Friday evening, May 5, and Phillips received the money in the amount of one hundred and sixty dollars."

Ivey said Phillips was arrested after authorities obtained statements from the woman and from witnesses.

Phillips has been suspended from his duties as a deputy marshal in Ville Platte.

City Marshall Ronald Doucet released the following statement:

"Ville Platte City Marshal Ronald Doucet has announced that Arthur Phillips has been suspended from his duties, pending the outcome of all investigation proceedings regarding allegations against Phillips in Jeff Davis Parish, unrelated to his duties as deputy city marshal."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

