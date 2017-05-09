Ville Platte deputy marshal arrested for promoting prostitution previously ran for office in Calcasieu

A Ville Platte city deputy is accused of promoting prostitution by ordering a woman to have sex with two other people for pay. Arthur Lee Phillips, 50, of Fenton, is charged with two counts of promoting prostitution. Bond was set at $10,000. Phillips, who was previously employed as a Vinton police officer, ran for Vinton Police Chief in 2013 and for Calcasieu Region 8, Ward 7 constable in 2014. Phillips lost both elections. The woman was first arrested for prostitution on Saturday,...More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
Over the next two weeks there will be a lane closure on Highway 82 east of Holly Beach. While it may increase traffic congestion, the purpose of the project could mean great things for the marshes of Cameron Parish.More >>
Welsh Police officers will soon see more money In their paychecks. The town council voted 3-2 last Tuesday approving a new fiscal year budget of $253,282 for the police department. Patrolman Shawn Donahoe with the Welsh Police Department said the decision to increase pay for officers shows their hard work hasn't gone unnoticed. "We're out here we want to make a difference, trying to improve the community," said Donahoe. "We don't get in here...More >>
Good news for the residents of Lake Arthur, Mermentau and all those who live along the Mermentau River, the river has crested slightly lower than forecast at 8.73 ft.More >>
