WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Park shooting suspect still at large

Shooting suspect Stephen Guynes should be considered armed and dangerous, Westlake Chief of Police Chris Wilrye says. (Source: Westlake Police Department)

A suspect in Sunday night's shootings in a Westlake park is still on the loose, according to police. Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye says 41-year-old Stephen Guynes should be considered armed and dangerous.

The future of your taxes is now in focus in Baton Rouge, with state lawmakers debating who should pay what. One tax overhaul plan overcame its first hurdle in committee, but a long list of other bills still face a key vote.

Federal authorities arrest 15 illegal immigrants working at a Cameron parish LNG construction site.

Some people in Calcasieu parish are getting calls claiming they missed jury duty, and owe a fine.

Plus, the worst of the flooding should be over for residents along the Mermentau River.

And over the next two weeks, there will be a lane closure on Highway 82 east of Holly Beach. While it may increase traffic congestion, the purpose of the project could mean great things for the marshes of Cameron Parish.

In weather, Tuesday temperatures will start off in the lower 60s this morning with the potential of some light ground fog developing through sunrise, but this could quickly dissipate leaving the area with sunny skies. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

