WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Park shooting suspect still at large

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Over the next two weeks there will be a lane closure on Highway 82 east of Holly Beach. While it may increase traffic congestion, the purpose of the project could mean great things for the marshes of Cameron Parish.More >>
Over the next two weeks there will be a lane closure on Highway 82 east of Holly Beach. While it may increase traffic congestion, the purpose of the project could mean great things for the marshes of Cameron Parish.More >>
Welsh Police officers will soon see more money In their paychecks. The town council voted 3-2 last Tuesday approving a new fiscal year budget of $253,282 for the police department. Patrolman Shawn Donahoe with the Welsh Police Department said the decision to increase pay for officers shows their hard work hasn't gone unnoticed. "We're out here we want to make a difference, trying to improve the community," said Donahoe. "We don't get in here...More >>
Welsh Police officers will soon see more money In their paychecks. The town council voted 3-2 last Tuesday approving a new fiscal year budget of $253,282 for the police department. Patrolman Shawn Donahoe with the Welsh Police Department said the decision to increase pay for officers shows their hard work hasn't gone unnoticed. "We're out here we want to make a difference, trying to improve the community," said Donahoe. "We don't get in here...More >>
Good news for the residents of Lake Arthur, Mermentau and all those who live along the Mermentau River, the river has crested slightly lower than forecast at 8.73 ft.More >>
Good news for the residents of Lake Arthur, Mermentau and all those who live along the Mermentau River, the river has crested slightly lower than forecast at 8.73 ft.More >>
Spike strips were deployed to stop an early morning crash that started on I-10 and ended on 210 Monday, authorities with the Lake Charles Police Department said. Even with four flats, the driver continued and, at low speed, struck a patrol car head-on, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman. No officers were injured. Gassdy Gael Tovar, 24, is charged with first-offense DWI, aggravated flight from an officer, hit-and-run and other traffic violations. ...More >>
Spike strips were deployed to stop an early morning crash that started on I-10 and ended on 210 Monday, authorities with the Lake Charles Police Department said. Even with four flats, the driver continued and, at low speed, struck a patrol car head-on, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman. No officers were injured. Gassdy Gael Tovar, 24, is charged with first-offense DWI, aggravated flight from an officer, hit-and-run and other traffic violations. ...More >>