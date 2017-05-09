FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet weather continues; rain chances Friday

Temperatures will start off in the lower 60s this morning with the potential of some light ground fog developing through sunrise, but this could quickly dissipate leaving the area with sunny skies.

Just a few clouds will mix with the sunshine today as southeasterly winds continue to pull more humid conditions through the region the next couple of days.

The increasing humidity will be slow and steady but will result in gradually warmer nighttime lows tonight and tomorrow with a bit more of a muggy feel during the afternoon which means a bit of a heat index coming into play for Wednesday and Thursday.

High pressure that has been locked in place over our area will move begin to move out by Thursday and allow for a small chance of isolated showers to develop by Thursday afternoon.

Better rain chances area ahead for Friday as an area low pressure that has been locked up over the desert SW moves across Texas and drags a cold front through Southwest Louisiana by Friday afternoon.

Severe weather is not expected and rainfall amounts will be generally light, under 1 inch, as the front moves through.

We will look for rain to be gone by Saturday as sunshine returns for the entire Mother’s Day weekend.

Less humid air arrives behind the front, but warm weather will continue as daily highs top out in the lower 80s.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry