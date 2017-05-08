Marsh restoration work to reduce Hwy. 82 to one lane

Over the next two weeks there will be a lane closure on Highway 82 east of Holly Beach. While it may increase traffic congestion, the purpose of the project could mean great things for the marshes of Cameron Parish.



Drivers may notice a section of Highway 82 will be down to one lane over the next couple of weeks. Oversized loads will have to take an alternate route because the lane width will be reduced to twelve feet.

The work is to install pipe for phase one of a marsh creation and restoration project expected to create 510 acres of saltwater marsh.

Cameron Parish Administrator Ryan Bourriaque says it's an important project for the coastal area.

"That project was sponsored by National Marine Fisheries, over $30 million in marsh creation aspect, 510 acres, a nourishing aspect that was 90 acres; and 17,910 linear feet of terracing," said Bourriaque, "Immediately they're going to replenish marsh in an area that has become open water over time due to a variety of reasons."

Bourriaque says there are numerous benefits to come from the project. For one, he says the more land the more protection from hurricanes.

"When you see a hurricane or a storm surge, those are reduced directly by wetlands," he said, "Not only are they providing protection to industry, either a road or pipeline. They're also providing storm surge reduction to communities that are located north of the marsh creation project."

The Oyster Bayou Marsh Restoration will come from sediment mined from offshore in the Gulf of Mexico, as well as earthen terraces built and planted to help reduce wave and wake erosion.

The immediate work underway is to relocate a water line that has to be moved before the marsh creation pipe can be installed.

Bourriaque applauds agencies for working together to make the project happen.

