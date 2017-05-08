Welsh police to receive pay raise - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Welsh police to receive pay raise

WELSH, LA (KPLC) -

Welsh Police officers will soon see more money In their paychecks.

The town council voted 3-2 last Tuesday, approving a new fiscal-year budget of $253,282 for the police department.  

Patrolman Shawn Donahoe with the Welsh Police Department said the decision to increase pay for officers shows their hard work hasn't gone unnoticed.

"We're out here, we want to make a difference trying to improve the community," said Donahoe. "We don't get in here for the pay but the pay is nice. It's showing that the chief and the powers that be are here to support us in our own personal lives."

Donahoe has been with Welsh Police since 2012 and said the department hopes the increase will attract quality officers and reduce turnover. 

"You have people that leave because, they also, as much as they love the job and community, they have family they have to provide for and so they're going to go where that money is," said Donahoe. 

Donahoe said the increase will help to not only provide for his family but gives officers even more incentive to protect and serve the community.  

"A lot of times you're just trying to get as many hours as you can, which helps our families out but at the same time is more time away from our families," said Donahoe. "So having that pay increase does help in regard to not having to put in as much time and still being able to support the family."

The pay raise goes into effect June 1.

