State Supreme Court upholds ruling that police union can endorse candidates

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Supreme Court has upheld a lower court's ruling that a local police union can endorse political candidates.

The Lake Charles Police Officers Association petitioned a district court to allow it to endorse candidates.

The court ruled the association was a separate entity apart from individual officers and therefore not covered by city rules on political endorsements.

The city then lost an appeal in the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal before taking the case to the state Supreme Court. The Supreme Court declined to hear the city's appeal.

