State Supreme Court upholds ruling that police union can endorse candidates

There has been little change from the forecast yesterday, and that means it will remain warm and humid until the next front arrives Friday. Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 50s north of I-10 to the low 70s at the coast. Once again, patchy fog will be possible overnight in some areas; although it should not be a major problem.More >>
The Supreme Court has upheld a lower court's ruling that a local police union can endorse political candidates.More >>
Fifteen illegal immigrants have been arrested at an LNG plant under construction in Cameron. Federal officials say the 15 illegal immigrants were using names, social security numbers and matching birth certificates, primarily issued in Puerto Rico. They used that information to obtain ID cards from Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Texas and other states. They were hired by subcontractors who used hiring offices in Port Arthur, Texas. Last week, a federal grand jury in Beaumont indic...More >>
A Ville Platte city deputy is accused of promoting prostitution by ordering a woman to have sex with two other people for pay. Arthur Lee Phillips, 50, of Fenton, is charged with two counts of promoting prostitution. Bond was set at $10,000. Phillips, who was previously employed as a Vinton police officer, ran for Vinton Police Chief in 2013 and for Calcasieu Region 8, Ward 7 constable in 2014. Phillips lost both elections. The woman was first arrested for prostitution on Saturday,...More >>
