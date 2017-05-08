Residents along Mermentau River dealing with high water - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Residents along Mermentau River dealing with high water

LAKE ARTHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Good news for the residents of Lake Arthur, Mermentau and all those who live along the Mermentau River: the river has crested slightly lower than forecast at 8.73 feet.

The threat of high water comes after last week's heavy rainfall, causing a portion of U.S. 90, milepost 68-70 west of Mermentau, to close on Monday due to high water.

But that didn't stop drivers from attempting to cross.

"Pull up to a car that looks like it's about your [vehicle's] height and watch it go and if it makes it, then go on; but if they don't make it, probably not," said James Saylor, who had already passed through the closed section at least 10 times. "You have to [have] a dummy in front of you to know."

And although several were able to get through, others decided to play it safe. 

"I'm going back home," said Ronald LaCombe.

And in Lake Arthur, residents are doing everything they can to keep the town dry. 

"We just couldn't believe that it was here again," said Joe Guidry, a volunteer and worker for the town's Gravity Drainage District. "[It] hadn't even been eight, nine months and we are getting hit again."

This is the second time in less than a year the rising river has caused issues for the town.

Luckily, for these residents, it doesn't compare to last August when the river crested at over 10 feet. For more on the August flooding, click HERE, HERE and HERE.

"Oh my goodness, no, no comparison," said Guidry. "We were lucky."

"When it was raining on Wednesday, I was not thinking as much about the rain," said Lake Arthur Mayor Robert Bertrand. "I was thinking about the Mermentau River cause if it comes over our levees, it's game over."

Bertrand said the sandbags, the levees and the pumps are just temporary fixes. 

"Government officials, federal, state, whoever it may be, look at the Mermentau Basin and determine why this happens," he said. "Why does water back up so much; I sure do wish someone would come to our aid."

This section of U.S. 90 will remain closed until further notice.

If you need to get to Mermentau, you can travel eastbound on I-10, exit Crowley and head toward U.S. 90 from there.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

