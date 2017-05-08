Police chase ends when vehicle with four flats from spike strips hits police car

Spike strips were deployed to stop an early morning crash that started on I-10 and ended on I-210 Monday, authorities with the Lake Charles Police Department said.

Even with four flats, the driver continued and struck a patrol car head-on at low speed, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

No officers were injured.

Gassdy Gael Tovar, 24, is charged with first-offense DWI, aggravated flight from an officer, hit-and-run and other traffic violations.

An LCPD officer was leaving a call when a vehicle pulled alongside him on I-10 and veered toward the officer, causing him to pull onto the shoulder, Kraus said. The officer then attempted to pull Tovar over, but he didn't stop, resulting in a chase.

The chase then traveled on 210 before Gassdy exited the interstate at Legion Street and struck a parked car at a dealership. He then traveled back on 210 where authorities deployed the spike strips.

Kraus said it's unknown whether Tovar initially veered toward the officer on purpose.

The investigation is ongoing.

