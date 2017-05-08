Police chase ends when vehicle with four flats from spike strips - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Police chase ends when vehicle with four flats from spike strips hits police car

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Gassdy Gael Tovar (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Gassdy Gael Tovar (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Spike strips were deployed to stop an early morning crash that started on I-10 and ended on I-210 Monday, authorities with the Lake Charles Police Department said.

Even with four flats, the driver continued and struck a patrol car head-on at low speed, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

No officers were injured.

Gassdy Gael Tovar, 24, is charged with first-offense DWI, aggravated flight from an officer, hit-and-run and other traffic violations.

An LCPD officer was leaving a call when a vehicle pulled alongside him on I-10 and veered toward the officer, causing him to pull onto the shoulder, Kraus said. The officer then attempted to pull Tovar over, but he didn't stop, resulting in a chase.

The chase then traveled on 210 before Gassdy exited the interstate at Legion Street and struck a parked car at a dealership. He then traveled back on 210 where authorities deployed the spike strips.

Kraus said it's unknown whether Tovar initially veered toward the officer on purpose.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

