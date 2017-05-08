TRAFFIC: Head-on collision near intersection of La. 27 and Barne - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Head-on collision near intersection of La. 27 and Barney Hoffpauir Road

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

An extraction is being made following a head-on collision at the intersection of La. 27 and Barney Hoffpauir Road.

The crash resulted in moderate injuries, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police Troop D spokesman.

The Houston River Road Fire Department and the Sulphur Fire Department are at the scene.

