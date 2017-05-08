15 illegal immigrants accused of working under false identities at LNG plant in Cameron

Fifteen illegal immigrants have been arrested at an LNG plant under construction in Cameron.

Federal officials say the 15 illegal immigrants were using names, social security numbers and matching birth certificates, primarily issued in Puerto Rico. They used that information to obtain ID cards from Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Texas and other states. They were hired by subcontractors who used hiring offices in Port Arthur, Texas.

"The use of such documents allowed the illegal aliens to pass the E-verify systems used by their employers to ascertain U.S. citizenship or alien lawful work permits," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Texas. Some had previous encounters with immigration authorities.

Last week, a federal grand jury in Beaumont indicted the 15 with identity theft, using social security numbers of actual citizens, and making false claims of United States citizenship in order to obtain jobs at the facility over the past three years.

Federal and state agents made the arrests on the evening of Thursday, May 4. All 15 were identified after being arrested under their assumed names.

“Protecting critical infrastructure is a national security priority for law enforcement,” Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston said in a statement. “To do so we must make sure that workers in our community, and especially those working in proximity to vital national interests like our oil and chemical industries, are legal and properly vetted as required by law. Further, we must remain vigilant to these concerns to protect the economy and the law-abiding worker.”

Those arrested are:

Miguel Roblero-Morales, 36, of Guatemala

Mario Arnulfo Pantaleon-Castaneda, 30, of Guatemala

Luis Angel Pulido Cervantes, 29, of Mexico

Joel Pulido-Gutierrez, 27, of Mexico

Juan Manuel Zavala-Leon, 30, of Mexico

Rigoberto Romo Martinez, 41, of Mexico

Jose De Jesus Vega-Gutierrez, 31, of Mexico

Juan Alexis Juarez-Coto, 46, of Honduras

Felix Jiminez-Ruiz, 25, of Mexico

Jose Gutierrez-Valencia, 27, of Mexico

Bernardo Hernandez-Gallo, 37, of Mexico

Elizar Alvarez-Barajas, 43, of Mexico

Roberto Carlos Cruz Cruz, 28 of Mexico

Guily Tenorio-Sierra, 21, of Mexico

Arturo Rebollar-Osorio, 34, of Mexico

