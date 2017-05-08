FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming trend continues until the next cold front arrives later this week

Today was a little warmer and more humid than yesterday and the humidity will become more noticeable each day this week. Rain will be possible again later this week as the next cold front moves through.

Tonight will be warm with lows ranging from the upper 50s north of I-10 to the low 70s at the coast. Patchy fog may become an issue overnight into Tuesday morning, but it should not be a major issue.

Tuesday will be sunny to mostly sunny with no chance of rain. Temperatures will be warmer with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. But the humidity will be noticeably higher and that will make it feel even warmer!

We will likely see a few more clouds on Wednesday, but the chance of rain is less than 10%. And it will remain warm with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s.

The next storm system will arrive from the west by the end of the week and it will bring a chance of rain back to Southwest Louisiana. It will begin to impact us late Thursday and will likely cause some isolated showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. The system crosses over our area entirely on Friday and that will keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast. There is considerable uncertain regarding the placement of the rain, some models keep the best chance of rain well to our north. Rain chances will be 20% on Thursday and 40% on Friday.

Something that is certain, is that it will remain warm and humid through next weekend. Temperatures will remain in the 80s for afternoon highs and morning lows will only reach the 60s.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

