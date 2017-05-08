Westlake police searching for suspect in Pinederosa Park shooting

Fifteen illegal immigrants have been arrested at an LNG plant under construction in Cameron. Federal officials say the 15 illegal immigrants were using names, social security numbers and matching birth certificates, primarily issued in Puerto Rico. They used that information to obtain ID cards from Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Texas and other states. They were hired by subcontractors who used hiring offices in Port Arthur, Texas. Last week, a federal grand jury in Beaumont indic...More >>
Today was a little warmer and more humid than yesterday and the humidity will become more noticeable each day this week. Rain will be possible again later this week as the next cold front moves through. Tonight will be warm with lows ranging from the upper 50s north of I-10 to the low 70s at the coast. Patchy fog may become an issue overnight into Tuesday morning, but it should not be a major issue.More >>
The Westlake Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a suspect in a shooting at Pinederosa Park Sunday evening. Stephen M. Guynes, 41, is suspected of shooting two people at the park. Guynes should be considered armed and dangerous, said Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye. Anyone with information on Guynes may contact the Westlake Police Department at 337-433-4151. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court Lynn Jones is warning residents of a current scam in which callers tell residents that must pay a fine for missing jury duty. The callers pose as sheriff's deputies and say that the fine must be paid or a deputy will arrive quickly to arrest them. “We would like to alert the public that these calls are from scam artists," Jones said. "Our office will not call you to collect a fine for failure to appear for Jury Duty. This is a g...More >>
