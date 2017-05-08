Westlake police searching for suspect in Pinederosa Park shooting

Shooting suspect Stephen Guynes should be considered armed and dangerous, Westlake Chief of Police Chris Wilrye says. (Source: Westlake Police Department)

The Westlake Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a suspect in a shooting at Pinederosa Park Sunday evening.

Stephen M. Guynes, 41, is suspected of shooting two people at the park. Guynes should be considered armed and dangerous, said Westlake Chief of Police Chris Wilrye.

Westlake police received a report of the shooting at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Guynes fled before police arrived, Wilrye said. Guynes is suspected of shooting a 38-year-old man and a 39-year-old man. One man was shot in the chest and transported to a Lafayette hospital. He is now out of ICU. The other man was treated at a local hospital and has since been released.

Bond has been set at $350,000 for Guynes.

Anyone with information on Guynes may contact the Westlake Police Department at 337-433-4151.

