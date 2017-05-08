Clerk of Court warns of jury duty scam

Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court Lynn Jones is warning residents of a current scam in which callers tell residents that must pay a fine for missing jury duty.

The callers pose as sheriff's deputies and say that the fine must be paid or a deputy will arrive quickly to arrest them.

“We would like to alert the public that these calls are from scam artists," Jones said. "Our office will not call you to collect a fine for failure to appear for Jury Duty. This is a gross misrepresentation of the procedure, and if you have been scammed in this manner, please call the Sherri ff’s office and let them know. Our policy dictates that if a citizen fails to appear for Jury Duty, they will be contacted promptly by mail. While there may be consequences for failure to appear, there is never a demand for money made by phone contact.”

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.