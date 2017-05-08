LeBlanc Middle School students complete Butterfly Project

A group of teachers from LeBlanc Middle School was teaching students about the Holocaust when they decided to take learning to the next level by participating in the Butterfly Project.

The Butterfly Project is a call to action through the arts, using the lessons of the Holocaust to educate about the dangers of hatred and bigotry, according to the founding organization. through the painting of ceramic butterflies, permanently displayed around the world to memorialize each of the 1.5 million children who perished in the Holocaust.

Each student participating in the project is given a number, a number which Nazi's assigned children in concentration camps during WWII.

The students were then given blank butterflies to decorate.

Some kids chose black, to represent fear, others chose white to represent the innocence of the children in the camps.

As the students learn about the Holocaust, they also learn of their assigned child's fate.

During the month of May, students will cut down the butterfly they created if their assigned child died in the concentration camp.

