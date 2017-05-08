CPSO: Man dies 10 days after being struck in head, suspect's charges upgraded to manslaughter

A Lake Charles man who was struck in the head by another man has died from injuries, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said the incident happened on Monday, April 24, at a residence on Mark LeBleu Road in Lake Charles. The victim, Danny Lejeune, 53 told deputies that while he was working on his truck outside of his home, an acquaintance, Lucas J. Vincent, 36, also of Lake Charles, unexpectedly walked up to him and struck him in the head with an unknown object and then fled. Lejeune was transported to a local hospital, where he was admitted into the ICU.

Later the same day, Vincent was found at a local casino, Myers said. He was arrested and charged with aggravated second-degree battery.

On May 4, deputies learned Lejeune died from his injuries, Myers said. The following day, Vincent’s charges were upgraded from aggravated second-degree battery to manslaughter.

Vincent's $250,000 bond was set by Judge Robert Wyatt.

Det. Jerod Abshire was the lead investigator.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.