High-speed chase involving motorcyclists ends with crash in Calcasieu Parish

A high-speed pursuit that began in Cameron Parish ended with a vehicle crash in Calcasieu Parish Sunday evening, according to authorities.

Cameron Parish Chief Deputy Chris Savoie said a deputy clocked several motorcyclists traveling more than 100 miles per hour in on La. 27 in Sweetlake. The motorcyclists refused to pull over and a pursuit ensued, entering into Calcasieu and ending near La. 14 and U.S. 90 when one suspect crashed.

That suspect was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, Savoie said.

Three of the motorcyclists are still at large.

The investigation is ongoing.

