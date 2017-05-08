Hathaway High students ditch traditional prom suits

Remember that picture that went viral not too long ago?

A group of guys from Mississippi wore some elaborate suits before heading off to prom.

But a group of high school seniors from Hathaway said they had the idea first.

"I think there's some copy cats and they got really famous for something they shouldn't have got famous for,” said senior, Hunter Guidry. “And I think we should get the credit and not them and I think we should be on CNN and not them, and I think they should sell our suits at Kohls and not theirs.”

The group says their idea came about when they were pre-teens before they were even old enough to attend prom.

"It all started in eighth grade and that senior class that year all wore rainbow colored suits and we thought, we gotta top that,” said Harry Charbonier. “So we went online and found suits online and no one's going to top us with these."

The guys said they had the option to choose a traditional suit but they decided against it.

Guidry added, "What better way to go out than with a bang, these are way nicer than any other tuxedo.”

The high school seniors added they would challenge the Mississippi group to a dance-off to show who the real prom winners are.

