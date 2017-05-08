Will you say YES! to Blue Bell's new flavor? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Will you say YES! to Blue Bell's new flavor?

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Bride's Cake (Source: Blue Bell website) Bride's Cake (Source: Blue Bell website)
(Source: Blue Bell website) (Source: Blue Bell website)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Blue Bell has announced another new flavor - Bride's Cake!

The Bride’s Cake ice cream is a luscious almond ice cream with white cake pieces surrounded by a rich amaretto cream cheese icing swirl.

With this new flavor, Blue Bell is bringing back Groom’s Cake.

Blue Bell's Public Relations Manager Jenny Van Dorf said: 

We have heard from fans who serve Blue Bell Ice Cream at their weddings in place of the traditional cake. Now you can have both. The idea came from an actual groom’s cake one of our employees tasted at a family wedding. We are excited to bring Groom’s Cake Ice Cream back to our line up and pair it with our new Bride’s Cake Ice Cream. Quite the match, I would say!

Both flavors are available in limited quantities.

For more information on Blue Bell and its list of available flavors, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Will you say YES! to Blue Bell's new flavor?

    Will you say YES! to Blue Bell's new flavor?

    Monday, May 8 2017 6:56 AM EDT2017-05-08 10:56:10 GMT
    Bride's Cake (Source: Blue Bell website)Bride's Cake (Source: Blue Bell website)

    Blue Bell has announced another new flavor - Bride's Cake! 

    More >>

    Blue Bell has announced another new flavor - Bride's Cake! 

    More >>

  • Welsh residents irked by severe flooding

    Welsh residents irked by severe flooding

    Monday, May 8 2017 1:17 AM EDT2017-05-08 05:17:56 GMT
    Source: KPLCSource: KPLC

    After Southwest Louisiana was soaked by heavy rains and subsequent floods last week, one town is still cleaning up - Welsh. John McCorquodale and his family just finished renovating parts of their home after the city was hit by unforgiving floods this past August. Now, after 16 inches of rain filled their home, they are going to have to do it all over again. "It's frustrating that we have to do this over and over," McCorquodale said. The list of "new" renovation...

    More >>

    After Southwest Louisiana was soaked by heavy rains and subsequent floods last week, one town is still cleaning up - Welsh. John McCorquodale and his family just finished renovating parts of their home after the city was hit by unforgiving floods this past August. Now, after 16 inches of rain filled their home, they are going to have to do it all over again. "It's frustrating that we have to do this over and over," McCorquodale said. The list of "new" renovation...

    More >>

  • Two shot at Pinederosa Park

    Two shot at Pinederosa Park

    Monday, May 8 2017 12:43 AM EDT2017-05-08 04:43:40 GMT

    Two people were shot at Pinederosa Park Sunday night, authorities said. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. One person was airlifted to a Lafayette hospital and another person was transported to a local hospital, said Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye.  The investigation is ongoing. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Two people were shot at Pinederosa Park Sunday night, authorities said. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. One person was airlifted to a Lafayette hospital and another person was transported to a local hospital, said Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye.  The investigation is ongoing. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly