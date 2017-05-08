Will you say YES! to Blue Bell's new flavor?

After Southwest Louisiana was soaked by heavy rains and subsequent floods last week, one town is still cleaning up - Welsh. John McCorquodale and his family just finished renovating parts of their home after the city was hit by unforgiving floods this past August. Now, after 16 inches of rain filled their home, they are going to have to do it all over again. "It's frustrating that we have to do this over and over," McCorquodale said. The list of "new" renovation...