WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Shooting at Pinederosa Park

The legislative session hits its halfway point today, budget and tax reforms are still the biggest issues.

After Southwest Louisiana was hammered by heavy rain last week, many experienced severe flooding.

Two people remain hospitalized this morning after shootings at a Westlake park overnight. Westlake police say the two were hit by gunfire at Pinederosa Park. Few details have been released, including names of the victims and whether an arrest has been made.

The investigation continues this morning into a motorcycle pursuit that ended in Calcasieu Parish.

A Ville Platte woman is in Jeff Davis Parish Jail this morning after threatening to file a false report of rape against a police officer.

Plus a group of Hathaway Seniors ditched the traditional prom garb and wore something a little different. We have the full story this morning on Sunrise.

And in today's Sunrise Pet Shop segment, we'll show you what pets are up for adoption through the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter.

In weather, Monday morning temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s with afternoon highs in the lower 80s with light winds during the afternoon will make for a wonderful start to the new work-week. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

