WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Shooting at Pinederosa Park

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The legislative session hits its halfway point today, budget and tax reforms are still the biggest issues.

After Southwest Louisiana was hammered by heavy rain last week, many experienced severe flooding.

Two people remain hospitalized this morning after shootings at a Westlake park overnight. Westlake police say the two were hit by gunfire at Pinederosa Park. Few details have been released, including names of the victims and whether an arrest has been made.

The investigation continues this morning into a motorcycle pursuit that ended in Calcasieu Parish.

A Ville Platte woman is in Jeff Davis Parish Jail this morning after threatening to file a false report of rape against a police officer.

Plus a group of Hathaway Seniors ditched the traditional prom garb and wore something a little different. We have the full story this morning on Sunrise.

And in today's Sunrise Pet Shop segment, we'll show you what pets are up for adoption through the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter.

In weather, Monday morning temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s with afternoon highs in the lower 80s with light winds during the afternoon will make for a wonderful start to the new work-week. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

    Monday, May 8 2017 6:23 AM EDT
    Monday, May 8 2017 1:17 AM EDT
    After Southwest Louisiana was soaked by heavy rains and subsequent floods last week, one town is still cleaning up - Welsh. John McCorquodale and his family just finished renovating parts of their home after the city was hit by unforgiving floods this past August. Now, after 16 inches of rain filled their home, they are going to have to do it all over again. "It's frustrating that we have to do this over and over," McCorquodale said. The list of "new" renovation...

    Two people were shot at Pinederosa Park Sunday night, authorities said. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. One person was airlifted to a Lafayette hospital and another person was transported to a local hospital, said Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye.  The investigation is ongoing. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

