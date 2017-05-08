FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Very nice week ahead with little rain in the forecast

The weather pattern across the nation as a whole is in a stalemate thanks to a blocking pattern in the upper atmosphere keeping rain on both coasts while high pressure remains locked in place right over Southwest Louisiana resulting in a persistence forecast of dry and pleasant weather for the next few days.

Morning low temperatures in the 50s and 60s with afternoon highs in the lower 80s with light winds during the afternoon will make for a wonderful start to the new work-week.

We’ll keep this forecast of pleasant nights and warm sunny afternoons in place through mid-week, but eventually our high pressure will move out of the area and allow for more humid conditions to return by Wednesday and Thursday ahead of our next cold front.

Forecast guidance now indicates the front moving through on Friday with most of the rain and thunderstorm activity passing off to the north, leaving our area with just a few scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day Friday as the front moves through.

Initial indications are that we will get very little rain out of the Friday front with no noticeable drop in temperatures for the upcoming weekend other than another drop in humidity which will allow morning lows to again drop back toward the upper 50s while afternoon highs remain in the lower 80s.

Enjoy the weather!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry