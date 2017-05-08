Two shot at Pinederosa Park - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two shot at Pinederosa Park

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KPLC viewer) (Source: KPLC viewer)
WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

Two people were shot at Pinederosa Park Sunday night, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m.

One person was airlifted to a Lafayette hospital and another person was transported to a local hospital, said Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye. 

The investigation is ongoing.

