Welsh residents irked by severe flooding

After Southwest Louisiana was soaked by heavy rains and subsequent floods last week, one town is still cleaning up - Welsh.

John McCorquodale and his family just finished renovating parts of their home after the city was hit by unforgiving floods this past August. Now, after 16 inches of rain filled their home, they are going to have to do it all over again.

"It's frustrating that we have to do this over and over," McCorquodale said.

The list of "new" renovations is by no means short.

"Several of the floors are going to have to be replaced...All of the walls at least three feet down," he said. "All of the doors are destroyed, the cabinets are ruined and the vanities in the bathroom."

All of these repairs are not cheap, either.

"I would say when it's all said and done, it'll cost somewhere around $80,000," McCorquodale said.

Welsh city leaders and community members point to the Lacassine Bayou as the root cause for the sustained floods. Residents here say debris and plant life has clogged the bayou, causing it to quickly fill during rainy weather.

Patrick Hanley and his wife have lived in Welsh for 25 years. The bayou runs right alongside their home; they say they are too old to keep dealing with flood water.

"We are not going to keep up with this," Hanley said. "We are going to sell our property once this thing clears up and we're moving out of Welsh."

Welsh Mayor Carolyn Louviere said the Army Corps of Engineers is likely needed to fully dredge the bayou. She noted that the project would not only assist Welsh, but other cities along the Lacassine Bayou.

"I plan to go out into the community tomorrow to survey the damage," Louviere said. "My heart goes out to all those affected by the flood."

When severe weather is expected to roll through Welsh, Hanley's preparation is simple.

"Pray. That's all you can do," he said.

For McCorquodale and his family, moving is the last option.

"This is where my family is, this is where my friends are," McCorquodale said. "I couldn't imagine living anywhere else."

