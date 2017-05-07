Ville Platte woman allegedly threatens to file false rape report on police officer for ride home

After seven years of trying, Republicans finally deliver with an 'Obamacare' repeal-and-replace bill that could make it into law.

Democrats say House Republicans up for re-election next year will face a public backlash if they vote to approve a GOP health care bill.

Democrats say House Republicans up for re-election next year will face a public backlash if they vote to approve a GOP health care bill.

Trump celebrates victory with House passage of GOP health care bill, then revels in his first visit back home in New York City since his inauguration

Detectives from the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office were called out on Saturday night to assist Fenton Police officers with an investigation on Maria Richard Joseph, 29, of Ville Platte.

Fenton Police officers were interviewing Joseph, who admitted to threatening to file a false report of rape on a police officer from Ville Platte, in order to persuade the officer to give her a ride home, said the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office.

Joseph admitted to detectives that she was trying to get a ride back home after receiving $120 for having sex with a male named Joe, said the Sheriff's Office.

Joseph texted the Ville Platte officer and threatened him with a rape report if he didn't come pick her up, according to the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office.

Joseph was charged with prostitution.

During the arrest, detectives also found in her possession a small amount of marijuana, and a marijuana grinder. Detectives added additional charges of possession of CDS I marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph was booked Saturday night into the parish jail with no bond, said the Sheriff's Office.

