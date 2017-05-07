FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer and more humid weather returns this week

A warming trend has begun now that our winds turned back to the south today. This means it will be warmer and more humid for the week ahead. But rain still look unlikely for at least the next few days.

It will be warmer overnight with lows by Monday morning ranging from the mid 50s north of I-10 to the upper 60s at the coastline.

Monday through Wednesday will be sunny to mostly sunny with no chance of rain. Temperatures will be warmer with lows in the 60s and afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s. But the humidity will be noticeably higher and that will make it feel even warmer!

The next storm system will arrive from the west by the end of the week and it will bring a chance of rain back to Southwest Louisiana. It will begin to impact us late Thursday and will likely cause some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours. The system crosses over our area entirely on Friday and that will keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast. There is considerable uncertain regarding the placement of the rain, some models keep the best chance of rain well to our north. So, for now, there is only a 30% chance of rain in the forecast both Thursday and Friday; but that could increase with time as the forecast becomes more certain.

Something that is certain, is that it will remain warm and humid through next weekend. Temperatures will remain in the 80s for afternoon highs and morning lows will only reach the 60s.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

