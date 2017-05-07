5th Annual Derby for Dollars event benefits Shannon Cox Counseling Center

To coincide with the 2017 Kentucky Derby, Family & Youth hosted the 5th Annual Derby for Dollars event at The Stables at Le Bocage on Saturday, May 6.
There was food from Lake Charles-area restaurants - and also drinks, music, an equestrian jumping exhibition, contests for the best hat and best derby duds, and televised Kentucky Derby action.
For the third year in a row, motorcycle riders and enthusiasts are coming together to share their passion for the open road. Roll to the Grove is being held Friday through Sunday, May 5 - 7, at Heritage Square in Sulphur.
Sgt. Lorne Mott of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office passed away Friday night, the Sheriff's Office has confirmed. Sgt. Mott had been battling cancer; he was 44 years old. Mott had been serving his community for 16 years with the Sheriff's Office. He'd been a sergeant for the last three years. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, his three children, and one grandson - with two more grandchildren on the way.
