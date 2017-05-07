5th Annual Derby for Dollars event benefits Shannon Cox Counseli - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

5th Annual Derby for Dollars event benefits Shannon Cox Counseling Center

Posted By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

To coincide with the 2017 Kentucky Derby, Family & Youth hosted the 5th Annual Derby for Dollars event at The Stables at Le Bocage in Lake Charles on Saturday, May 6.

People showed up in traditional Kentucky Derby garb to enjoy food from dozens of Lake Charles-area restaurants - and also drinks, music, an equestrian jumping exhibition, contests for the best hat and best derby duds, and televised Kentucky Derby action.

Proceeds from the event will benefit children participating in programs at the Shannon Cox Counseling Center, a division of Family & Youth.

