Poche' Strong Through Seven, LSU Takes Game 2, 5-2

LSU lefty Jared Poche' fired seven strong innings Saturday night, allowing just one run off three hits and leading the Tigers to a 5-2 victory in Game 2 against South Carolina.

Poche' earned his eighth win of the season. While giving up six walks, he was able to work himself out of jams numerous times throughout the game.

Hunter Newman earned the save for the Tigers, giving up one hit and one walk in the ninth and inducing the game-ending 4-6-3 double play with a runner on third.

South Carolina starter Adam Hill received the loss, allowing 5 earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six in six innings pitched.

Game 3 between LSU and South Carolina will be Sunday at 2 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN. It will also be broadcast live on 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge. Fans can also go to LSUsports.net for live stats and audio.