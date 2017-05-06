FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny Sunday ahead; cool mornings and warm afternoons

With temperatures continuing to fall through the 60s this evening, a very nice start to our Sunday morning is ahead with morning low temperatures in the lower 50s north and middle to upper 50s for the rest of Southwest Louisiana under clear skies.

The low humidity made for a wonderful feel if you managed to get out and enjoy our weather on Saturday and that will carry over into Sunday, but the sunshine will make it feel warm in the afternoon with highs reaching the lower 80s, so use plenty of sunscreen if you will be out and about tomorrow.

A ridge of high pressure remains in place over the area which means another day of light winds and virtually no clouds in the sky.

As the center of high pressure moves away from the area by early next week some humidity will slowly return along with a few afternoon clouds by Tuesday and especially Wednesday. As a result, our cool crisp nights will feel a bit muggier with lows only in the middle to upper 60s.

There is an area of low pressure out over the desert southwest that will slowly move toward the east over the coming days and eventually push a front through Southwest Louisiana likely by Thursday night or early Friday.

That front will bring our next chance of rain but computer models aren’t showing much in the way of rainfall amounts with a quick round of showers and storms likely by Thursday night through Friday morning.

High pressure looks to return quickly behind the front leading to a return of sunshine for next Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures each day will remain warm in the 80s but we can expect morning low temperatures to become gradually warmer over the next 7 days as humid south winds return by the middle of next week.

Have a great Sunday!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry