Boil advisory lifted for parts of Beauregard Parish Waterworks District 3

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish has announced that the boil advisory has been lifted for those residents located on the following roads:

  • Tanglewood Loop
  • Lander Loop
  • Turkey Drive
  • Maple Drive
  • Red Oak Lane
  • Chinquapin Lane
  • Dove Lane 

