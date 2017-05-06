Hundreds hit the road for Tour LaFitte

The streets of Southwest Louisiana were packed with bikers of all ages Saturday morning for the 27th annual Tour LaFitte.

Tour LaFitte is a bike ride that raises tens of thousands of dollars every year for Louisiana Special Olympics.

Hundreds of bikers of all ages and from all over the state embarked on different routes around Southwest Louisiana, some as long as 60 miles and others as short as 10 miles.

Rob Brooks, Tour LaFitte director, said the ride has grown exponentially over the years.

"When I got involved - 15 years ago - we had 250 riders, maybe raised $3,000," Brooks said. "This year, we had 700 riders and probably in the ball park of $35 - $40,000."

Brooks has been involved with Special Olympics for years, starting as a coach for athletes. Now at the helm of Tour LaFitte, he is amazed by the impact the ride has on the Southwest Louisiana Special Olympics community.

"We've become the major fundraiser in the area for Special Olympics," Brooks said. "We have benefited one of the most marvelous organizations there is."

