Long-serving Calcasieu Sheriff's Office sergeant passed away Friday night

Sgt. Lorne Mott of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office passed away Friday night, the Sheriff's Office has confirmed.

Sgt. Mott had been battling cancer; he was 44 years old.

Mott had been serving his community for 16 years with the Sheriff's Office. He'd been a sergeant for the last three years.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, his three children, and one grandson - with two more grandchildren on the way.

