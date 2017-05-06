Long-serving Calcasieu Sheriff's Office sergeant passed away Friday night

The streets of Southwest Louisiana was packed with bikers of all ages Saturday morning for the 27th annual Tour LaFitte. Tour LaFitte is a bike ride that raises tens of thousands of dollars every year for Louisiana Special Olympics. Hundreds of bikers of all ages and from all over the state embarked on different routes around Southwest Louisiana, some as long as 60 miles and others as short as 10 miles. Rob Brooks, Tour LaFitte director, said the ride has grown exp...More >>
Sgt. Lorne Mott of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office passed away Friday night, the Sheriff's Office has confirmed. Sgt. Mott had been battling cancer; he was 44 years old. Mott had been serving his community for 16 years with the Sheriff's Office. He'd been a sergeant for the last three years. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, his three children, and one grandson - with two more grandchildren on the way. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights res...More >>
"We like to make noise that's our favorite thing to do," said reenactment chair for the Buccaneers of Lake Charles, Keith Jagneaux. And though those cannon shots fired earlier this afternoon might have sounded real, but they were actually just practice shots. The Buccaneers of Lake Charles were firing cannons earlier this afternoon to kick off their biggest event during Contraband—capturing the mayor and making him walking the plank. ...More >>
La. 384 is closed at the Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge until further notice, the Department of Transportation and Development announced Saturday morning . The Grand Lake community will be accessed using the Black Bayou Pontoon Bridge during the closure. The Intracoastal Waterway will remain open for marine traffic, DOTD said. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Friday evening, Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach will walk the plank at Contraband Days one last time.More >>
