Long-serving Calcasieu Sheriff's Office sergeant passed away Friday night

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Sgt. Lorne Mott of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office passed away Friday night, the Sheriff's Office has confirmed.

Sgt. Mott had been battling cancer; he was 44 years old.  

Mott had been serving his community for 16 years with the Sheriff's Office. He'd been a sergeant for the last three years.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, his three children, and one grandson - with two more grandchildren on the way.

