La. 384 closed at Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

La. 384 closed at Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge

CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

La. 384 is closed at the Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge until further notice, the Department of Transportation and Development announced Saturday morning.

The Grand Lake community will be accessed using the Black Bayou Pontoon Bridge during the closure.

The Intracoastal Waterway will remain open for marine traffic, DOTD said.

