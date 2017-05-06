La. 384 closed at Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge

"We like to make noise that's our favorite thing to do," said reenactment chair for the Buccaneers of Lake Charles, Keith Jagneaux. And though those cannon shots fired earlier this afternoon might have sounded real, but they were actually just practice shots. The Buccaneers of Lake Charles were firing cannons earlier this afternoon to kick off their biggest event during Contraband—capturing the mayor and making him walking the plank. ...More >>
La. 384 is closed at the Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge until further notice, the Department of Transportation and Development announced Saturday morning . The Grand Lake community will be accessed using the Black Bayou Pontoon Bridge during the closure. The Intracoastal Waterway will remain open for marine traffic, DOTD said. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Friday evening, Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach will walk the plank at Contraband Days one last time.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a man suspected of possessing a cell phone containing inappropriate images of children, according to the Sheriff's Office.More >>
A motorcycle collided with a car on Ryan Street on Friday evening near the intersection of 15th Street, causing serious injuries to the motorcyclist, the Lake Charles Police Department has confirmed. Police are currently investigating the accident. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
