Piancastelli breaks two career records in series opening win against Southeastern La.

Junior Erika Piancastelli broke the McNeese and Southland Conference career walks record in her first time at the plate and Carleigh Chaumont picked up six RBI here Friday night in a 13-1, five inning win over Southeastern Louisiana in the opening game of the final regular season series. The 13 runs, 13 hits and 13 RBI are the second most in a game by the Cowgirls this season.



The Cowgirls and Lady Lions will conclude the regular season with a 12 p.m. doubleheader. Live streaming and live stats will be provided. Links can be found on mcneesesports.com.



The walk gave Piancastelli 159 walks for her career, breaking both records held by former McNeese standout Alanna DiVittorio. Piancastelli now owns three McNeese career records and one conference career record. Last year as a sophomore she broke the McNeese career home run record.



McNeese picked up its 12th run-rule win of the season and improved to 37-16 overall and 22-3 in league play. Southeastern Louisiana fell to 26-27 overall and 12-13 in the SLC.



The Cowgirls' bats heated up quickly as McNeese opened the game by jumping out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning. McNeese used five hits including a grand slam by junior Carleigh Chaumont to bring home four of the seven runs. The grand slam is Chaumont's third home run of the season and second grand slam this season. McNeese beat SE La., the nation's second best stolen base team at its own game by swiping three bases in the first inning.



McNeese extended its lead to 10-3 in the third on a two RBI single to left center by Chaumont and a single to right field by McClain. The Cowgirls tacked on three more runs in the fourth from an Aubree Turbeville three RBI double to left center.



Southeastern La. avoided the shutout by scoring their only run of the game in the bottom of the fifth on a RBI ground out by Kinsey Nichols. The Lady Lions entered the game with 157 stolen bases on the season and averaged three per game, were held to one in the game.



The Cowgirls ended the game with 13 hits and 13 RBI with only two strikeouts. McClain and Yanitor led the way with three hits apiece while Chaumont tied a single season high with her six RBI. Morgan Catron had six RBI against Lamar on April 22.



Senior Rachel Smith improved to 15-7 overall and 11-1 in conference play with the win. She gave up four hits, struck out two and walked one in the complete game victory.