Mayor Roach walks the plank for the last time at Contraband Days

"We like to make noise. That's our favorite thing to do," said reenactment chair for the Buccaneers of Lake Charles, Keith Jagneaux.

And though those cannon shots fired earlier this afternoon might have sounded real, they were actually just practice shots.

The Buccaneers of Lake Charles were firing cannons earlier this afternoon to kick off their biggest event during Contraband—capturing the mayor and making him walk the plank.

"He's actually walked the plank more than any other mayor in our history," said publicity chairman for the Buccaneers of Lake Charles, Johnny Owens.

But this year is a little bittersweet, because it will be the last time Randy Roach will walk the plank as mayor of Lake Charles. And even though he's done this only 17 times, he still said he was feeling pretty nervous.

But once the ships hit the water, the action began.

The mayor was captured, and it was time for him to walk the plank.

And even though this is the last year the mayor will perform this special tradition, it's something he will never forget

"It kind of gives a new meaning to the term 'go jump in the lake,'" said Mayor Roach.

This year's Contraband Days will continue throughout the weekend, with admission and parking free for attendees.

To see the schedule of events for the rest of the weekend, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.