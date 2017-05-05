Mayor Roach walks the plank for the last time at Contraband Days

"We like to make noise that's our favorite thing to do," said reenactment chair for the Buccaneers of Lake Charles, Keith Jagneaux. And though those cannon shots fired earlier this afternoon might have sounded real, but they were actually just practice shots. The Buccaneers of Lake Charles were firing cannons earlier this afternoon to kick off their biggest event during Contraband—capturing the mayor and making him walking the plank. ...More >>
Friday evening, Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach will walk the plank at Contraband Days one last time.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a man suspected of possessing a cell phone containing inappropriate images of children, according to the Sheriff's Office.More >>
A motorcycle collided with a car on Ryan Street on Friday evening near the intersection of 15th Street, causing serious injuries to the motorcyclist, the Lake Charles Police Department has confirmed. Police are currently investigating the accident. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Long after the rain stopped flood waters continued to make some roads impassable or barely passable, depending on one's vehicle. Ricky Hanagriff is one who had trouble getting between home and work this week, due to Anthony Ferry Road flooding. "I'm surprised how it's flooded this high. I've never seen it this high and I've been here my whole life,"said Hanagriff. Hanagriff isn't the only one questioning what's causing it and is it getting worse. "I've he...More >>
