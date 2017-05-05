SLIDESHOW: Southwest Louisiana Mugshots

Long after the rain stopped flood waters continued to make some roads impassable or barely passable, depending on one's vehicle. Ricky Hanagriff is one who had trouble getting between home and work this week, due to Anthony Ferry Road flooding. "I'm surprised how it's flooded this high. I've never seen it this high and I've been here my whole life,"said Hanagriff. Hanagriff isn't the only one questioning what's causing it and is it getting worse. "I've he...