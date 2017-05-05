Lawyers of tomorrow honored at Law Day - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lawyers of tomorrow honored at Law Day

By KPLC Digital Staff
Judge Robert Wyatt (Source: KPLC) Judge Robert Wyatt (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Lawyers of tomorrow were honored during Law Day Friday at the old Calcasieu Parish courthouse.

The theme was "The 14th Amendment: Transforming American Democracy."

The Southwest Louisiana Bar Association Young Lawyers Section gave out awards to local students.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso and Judge Robert Wyatt were also on hand to honor students.

