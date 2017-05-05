Defendants in Calcasieu Parish methamphetamine distribution conspiracy sentenced

Five defendants have been sentenced for their roles in a methamphetamine conspiracy in Calcasieu Parish, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced on Friday, May 5.

United States District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced Steven Paul Meaux, 32, of Lake Charles; Arielle Marie Ardoin, 33, of Kinder; Troy Lane Touchet, 42, of Jennings; Jose Rosalio Mendez-Gonzalez, 41, of Garland, TX; and Jorge Massu, 33, of Garland, TX, on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in the Lake Charles area.

Meaux, Ardoin, and Touchet were sentenced on the charge of possession of 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Mendez-Gonzalez and Massu were sentenced on the charge of possession of 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to the guilty pleas, the defendants conspired to obtain methamphetamine from sources in the Houston and Dallas areas between March 2014 through September 2014, which they distributed in the Calcasieu Parish area.

Law enforcement agents recovered approximately 2 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Lake Charles area for distribution, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office..

The Department of Homeland Security and the Calcasieu Anti-drug Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph T. Mickel prosecuted the case.

