Defendants in Calcasieu Parish methamphetamine distribution conspiracy sentenced

A motorcycle collided with a car on Ryan Street on Friday evening near the intersection of 15th Street, causing serious injuries to the motorcyclist, the Lake Charles Police Department has confirmed. Police are currently investigating the accident. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A motorcycle collided with a car on Ryan Street on Friday evening near the intersection of 15th Street, causing serious injuries to the motorcyclist, the Lake Charles Police Department has confirmed. Police are currently investigating the accident. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Friday evening, Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach will walk the plank at Contraband Days one last time.More >>
Friday evening, Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach will walk the plank at Contraband Days one last time.More >>
Long after the rain stopped flood waters continued to make some roads impassable or barely passable, depending on one's vehicle. Ricky Hanagriff is one who had trouble getting between home and work this week, due to Anthony Ferry Road flooding. "I'm surprised how it's flooded this high. I've never seen it this high and I've been here my whole life,"said Hanagriff. Hanagriff isn't the only one questioning what's causing it and is it getting worse. "I've he...More >>
Long after the rain stopped flood waters continued to make some roads impassable or barely passable, depending on one's vehicle. Ricky Hanagriff is one who had trouble getting between home and work this week, due to Anthony Ferry Road flooding. "I'm surprised how it's flooded this high. I've never seen it this high and I've been here my whole life,"said Hanagriff. Hanagriff isn't the only one questioning what's causing it and is it getting worse. "I've he...More >>
Five defendants have been sentenced for their roles in a methamphetamine conspiracy in Calcasieu Parish, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced on Friday, May 5. United States District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced Steven Paul Meaux, 32, of Lake Charles; Arielle Marie Ardoin, 33, of Kinder; Troy Lane Touchet, 42, of Jennings; Jose Rosalio Mendez-Gonzalez, 41, of Garland, TX; and Jorge Massu, 33, of Garland, TX, on charges of possession with intent to d...More >>
Five defendants have been sentenced for their roles in a methamphetamine conspiracy in Calcasieu Parish, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced on Friday, May 5. United States District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced Steven Paul Meaux, 32, of Lake Charles; Arielle Marie Ardoin, 33, of Kinder; Troy Lane Touchet, 42, of Jennings; Jose Rosalio Mendez-Gonzalez, 41, of Garland, TX; and Jorge Massu, 33, of Garland, TX, on charges of possession with intent to d...More >>