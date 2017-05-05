Locals react to President Trump's executive order on religious l - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Locals react to President Trump's executive order on religious liberty

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It was one of President Trump's biggest promises to voters during his presidential campaign: defending the freedom of religion and speech in America. On Thursday, Trump signed an executive order allowing churches and other religious organizations to become more active politically. 

The order directs the IRS to exercise "maximum discretion" over the Johnson Amendment.

The Johnson Amendment was made law in 1954, and it essentially prevents churches and other tax-exempt religious organizations from being too politically involved.

Reverend Jeffry Starkovich, pastor of St. Henry Catholic Church, says the amendment was never really a concern. 

"Most of the religious organizations don't have an issue with the Johnson Amendment because it seems to align with our mission. The tax exemption is a gift from the government to the churches so that the churches can provide services that the government sees as valuable," said Starkovich. 

But some, like King Alexander, Attorney with the Calcasieu Parish Public Defenders Office, say some religious organizations may have felt the threat of losing their tax exempt status in previous administrations.

"He's catering to religious groups who feel that in the previous administration that they may have been targeted by career bureaucrats in the IRS in regards to political activity," said Alexander. 

President Trump mentioned on numerous occasions during his campaign that he would repeal the amendment.  But repealing it would first require an act of Congress. 

Rev. Starkovich said in his line of work there will be times that political and social issues are brought into the pulpit, but it never violates the Johnson Amendment. 

"We will preach the truths, we will preach the values of our faith, and we will leave it up to the people in the pews to vote according to those values, but to let them make their own decisions about who and what candidates to vote for," said Starkovich. 

Only one church has ever lost its tax-exempt status because of the Johnson Amendment, and it actually had nothing to do with a sermon. In 1992 a church in New York took out full-page ads in several major newspapers urging Christians not to vote for Bill Clinton - meaning tax-exempt money was being used to purchase political advertising.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Vehicle crash on Ryan Street near 15th Street intersection Friday evening

    Vehicle crash on Ryan Street near 15th Street intersection Friday evening

    Friday, May 5 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-05-06 00:39:55 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    A motorcycle collided with a car on Ryan Street on Friday evening near the intersection of 15th Street, causing serious injuries to the motorcyclist, the Lake Charles Police Department has confirmed. Police are currently investigating the accident. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    A motorcycle collided with a car on Ryan Street on Friday evening near the intersection of 15th Street, causing serious injuries to the motorcyclist, the Lake Charles Police Department has confirmed. Police are currently investigating the accident. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • VIDEO: Mayor Roach walks plank at Contraband Days one last time

    VIDEO: Mayor Roach walks plank at Contraband Days one last time

    Friday, May 5 2017 8:27 PM EDT2017-05-06 00:27:09 GMT
    Mayor Randy Roach (Source: City of Lake Charles)Mayor Randy Roach (Source: City of Lake Charles)

    Friday evening, Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach will walk the plank at Contraband Days one last time.

    More >>

    Friday evening, Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach will walk the plank at Contraband Days one last time.

    More >>

  • Some question whether development is worsening flooding

    Some question whether development is worsening flooding

    Friday, May 5 2017 8:09 PM EDT2017-05-06 00:09:52 GMT

    Long after the rain stopped flood waters continued to make some roads impassable or barely passable, depending on one's vehicle. Ricky Hanagriff is one who had trouble getting between home and work this week, due to Anthony Ferry Road flooding. "I'm surprised how it's flooded this high.  I've never seen it this high and I've been here my whole life,"said Hanagriff. Hanagriff isn't the only one questioning what's causing it and is it getting worse. "I've he...

    More >>

    Long after the rain stopped flood waters continued to make some roads impassable or barely passable, depending on one's vehicle. Ricky Hanagriff is one who had trouble getting between home and work this week, due to Anthony Ferry Road flooding. "I'm surprised how it's flooded this high.  I've never seen it this high and I've been here my whole life,"said Hanagriff. Hanagriff isn't the only one questioning what's causing it and is it getting worse. "I've he...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly