Sulphur man accused of pulling gun while driving on I-10 faces charges in similar incident last year

A Sulphur man accused of brandishing a gun at another driver Friday morning was arrested last year following a similar incident.

State police say Matthew Paul Savoie, 24, pulled out a gun and exchanged words with another driver while driving on I-10 near Welsh early Friday morning. The incident began when both cars were in the left lane and Savoie pumped on his breaks before pulling over to let the other car pass, said Sgt. James Anderson, Troop D spokesman.

"It was a result of someone driving in the left lane that didn't need to be there," Sgt. Anderson said.

He says road rage isn't uncommon.

"It's problem nationwide," Anderson said.

"This isn't his first interaction with law enforcement," Sgt. Anderson said. "Unfortunately, he decided to settle this morning by producing a handgun and that's never advisable."

Last year, though, Calcasieu deputies say Savoie actually fired shots into another vehicle during a road-rage incident. That incident - on May 10, 2017 - also happened in the early morning hours.

Authorities say that incident began as Savoie and three others were leaving their place of employment on La. 27. Savoie is alleged to have first wrecked into another vehicle as they left work. Both parties then drove off, but at the intersection of Ruth and Clay streets, Savoie fired several shots at the other car, hitting it several times. No one was injured.

Savoie is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder. He is scheduled to go to trial in September.

