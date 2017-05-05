U.S. 171 Southbound right lane closures in Moss Bluff near Gloria Drive from May 8 to May 19

The southbound right lane of U.S. 171 near Gloria Drive in Moss Bluff will experience intermittent lane closures beginning Monday, May 8 through Friday, May 19, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.

Lane closures will begin at 9:00 a.m. and end at 6:00 p.m. each day.

The closures are needed for construction work on the right turn lane, according to the DOTD.

"DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment," said the DOTD.

