FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The weather should be perfect for anything outdoor this weekend!

If you have outdoor plans this weekend the weather will be perfect with no chance of rain! And if you don’t have outdoor plans, it would be a perfect weekend to get out and enjoy the nice weather.

Now through Sunday will be perfect with no threat of rain and comfortable temperatures. Morning lows will range from the upper 40s north of I-10 to the upper 50s at the coast Saturday. By the afternoon highs will climb to near 80 degrees but the humidity will be low so it will still feel nice. Sunday will be a little warmer with lows about 5 to 7 degrees warmer and afternoon highs will reach the low 80s.

A warming trend will begin next week as southerly winds return. Afternoon highs will climb to the mid 80s by early next week and morning lows will only reach the mid 60s. Rain still does not look to be an issue again until Thursday or Friday as the next cold front comes in from the west. At this time that system does not appear to be very organized and that should keep the rain threat low. Although that could change with time, so check our forecasts for updates.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

