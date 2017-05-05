Sulphur native Aaron Jeansonne clinches a thrilling victory at Road Atlanta

Louisiana native Aaron Jeansonne clinched a thrilling victory during Round 2 of the Lucas Oil Formula Car Race Series held at the 2.540-mile circuit of Road Atlanta. In addition, the 18-year old driver rounded out the top-3 in the first of the two races and also set a pole position and a track record with the fastest lap of the final race.

The young man who works as aircraft mechanic at Northrop Grumman in Lake Charles, Louisiana to fund his ride, talked about his race week (since the event wasn’t held in a weekend): “I like a lot Road Atlanta. I hit the track for the first time and this suited my driving style perfectly, more than the previous venue at Palm Beach, Florida. I went out for the first practice and immediately grasped the track very easily. In fact, I set the fastest time in the first session. Definitely, I was very comfortable on this track.”

“I qualified in second position. Unfortunately, because of a penalty assessed in the last race, I was forced to drop five spots further back and I started from the seventh place. However, at this track the draft is too strong that the starting position doesn’t matter very much, as long as I wasn’t very far back,” he said.

“I gradually worked my way into the top-3, and stayed in the top-5 for most of the race. I took it very patiently and it worked out very well, considering that I didn’t want to crash with the guys right in front of me towards the end of the race. I thought a full course caution would come out, but it did not and the leader got away from me. I had to settle with a third place finish after a battle for the second spot on the last lap.”

And Jeansonne continued: “The second day I’ve returned to the track, with good speed in practice. I qualified on pole position and I was very confident going into this race. Nevertheless, I thought they would keep up with me because they were very fast, aggressive and the draft was very strong. I combined the strategy in race 2. I fell back, I made sure I stayed in the top-5 and then on the last lap I’ve got up to fourth over the championship leader behind the top three.”

“I knew that one of the top-3 had already made contact with somebody earlier in the race and he would get penalized. So, at that point I was guaranteed the podium. When they spread out in three wide into the chicane, which is one of the last turns of the track. I saw all three were trying to get the win. I knew it would end ugly, if they didn’t crash, all would make contact. I made sure to keep my distance and they crashed right at the end of the race. I got to get around them and I barely slipped to avoid touching them. After that, I just stayed enough ahead of Justin Brunner (the championship leader) to get to the checkered flag,” he said after winning, setting the fastest lap and a track record with a lap of 1’39.946 at 91.489 mph.

“Overall, the race weekend tested my patience and I ran a lot with different type of racing than I experienced so far and I look forward to the next track at Atlanta Motorsports Park, which I believe it will require a lot more pace, with a very few places to pass. Also, the draft will not be strong there,” Aaron added.

The Lucas Oil Formula Car Race Series calendar comprises 14 races in seven tracks across the country, with monthly events from April through November except September and the season finale will be held at the NOLA Motorsports Park in New Orleans on November 11-12. Atlanta Motorsports Park will be hosting Round 3 on June 16-17.

Aaron Jeansonne can be followed online on his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

