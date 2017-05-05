Sulphur man accused of threatening fellow driver with handgun on I-10 near Welsh

A Sulphur man is accused of threatening another driver with a handgun while driving on I-10 near Welsh early Friday morning, authorities said.

The alleged incident began around 6 a.m. Friday when a driver in the westbound lane drove up behind another driver in the westbound lane, according to Sgt. James Anderson, state police Troop D spokesman. The driver in the front vehicle applied his brakes, then moved over. He then brandished a handgun after exchanging words with the other driver while the vehicles were side by side.

The driver of the first vehicle, Matthew Paul Savoie, 24, of Sulphur, was pulled over east of Lake Charles.

Savoie initially denied having a handgun in the vehicle, but troopers searched the vehicle and found a handgun matching the description of the gun used in the altercation, and other weapons, Anderson said.

Savoie was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

