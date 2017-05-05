Special Olympic athletes ready to compete in Lake Charles

From age eight to 68-years-old, hundreds of athletes are showing off their skills in the Southwest Area Special Olympic Games Friday in Lake Charles.

“The athletes are anyone who qualifies for special Olympics," said Nanci Wintz, Special Olympics Director. "It could be mental, some of them have physical and mental disabilities but some of them just have a slight mental disability which still makes them excellent athletes.”

Myrna Greathouse became a coach to her son Seth 20 years ago and every year she enjoys watching him excel at the sport.

“Seth always enjoys everything he does," she said. "It’s a pleasure to watch him interact with young people and the fun they have, they’re very excited when they finish after he’s done his jump, he's so excited because he accomplished something.”

The games will begin at 9:30 a.m. today at Lake Charles Boston High Cougar Stadium.

